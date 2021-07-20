Palermo Mafia sweep nets 16

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, 47 casi positivi su 4.108 test. Per far fronte all'emergenza la Regione ha speso 194mln
PALERMO
20 Luglio 2021
PALERMO, JUL 20 - A Palermo Mafia sweep on Tuesday netted 16 people who were arrested on charges of mafia association and other organised crime offences including aggravated extortion. The operation was the culmination of a two-year probe into the Brancaccio-Ciaculli 'mandamento' or Cosa Nostra branch. The probe uncovered the organisational structures of the Mafia families in the Palermo districts of Roccella and Brancaccio. It identified the leaders of the clans, police said. Some 50 episodes of extortion by Cosa Nostra loan sharks were reconstructed. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su