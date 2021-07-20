Martedì 20 Luglio 2021 | 13:41

PALERMO
Palermo Mafia sweep nets 16

ROME
'Italian Beauty' worth 135 bn in exports - Confindustria

ROME
Italian project to decarbonise glass industry starts

NAPLES
Whirlpool workers block rail tracks agst Naples closure

ROME
M5S says justice reform must be changed

GENOA
Anarchists dedicate attack to Genoa G8 victim

PIACENZA
Sebastiani gets 20 years for Elisa murder

ROME
COVID: 2,072 new cases, seven more victims

CAGLIARI
Scuba diver dies of heart attack in Sardinia

NAPLES
Lesbian couple attacked on Naples beach

ROME
Soccer: Juve 'pressing' for Locatelli - report

De Laurentiis è a un bivio: Bari e Napoli, una o l’altra

Lecceviolenze
Galatina, picchia la compagna: in carcere dopo la condanna

Foggiaomicidio anastasio
San Severo, il sindaco chiede alla ministra più forze di polizia

TarantoLa vertenza
Ex Ilva, sit-in davanti alla prefettura: «Il tempo è scaduto»

Materacovid
A Bernalda dal 26 luglio campagna vaccinale straordinaria

Newsweekl'allestimento
L'arte del Novecento in mostra a San Michele Salentino

PotenzaSicurezza
Rissa in strada a Potenza: notificati sette «daspo urbani»

BatSicurezza
Duplice tentato omicidio a Canosa: un arresto

Barioperazione della gdf
Bari, la discarica abusiva nel cuore del Parco naturale

PALERMO

Ends two-year probe into Brancaccio-Ciaculli 'mandamento'

PALERMO, JUL 20 - A Palermo Mafia sweep on Tuesday netted 16 people who were arrested on charges of mafia association and other organised crime offences including aggravated extortion. The operation was the culmination of a two-year probe into the Brancaccio-Ciaculli 'mandamento' or Cosa Nostra branch. The probe uncovered the organisational structures of the Mafia families in the Palermo districts of Roccella and Brancaccio. It identified the leaders of the clans, police said. Some 50 episodes of extortion by Cosa Nostra loan sharks were reconstructed. (ANSA).

Speciale Abbonamento
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
