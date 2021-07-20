Whirlpool workers block rail tracks agst Naples closure

NAPLES, JUL 20 - Whirlpool workers on Tuesday blocked the high-speed rail tracks at Naples' central station in protest at the US domestic appliance multinational's announced closure of its plant in the southern Italian city. The demonstrators also blocked streets leading into the central Piazza Garibaldi, outside the station. The protest lasted for about two hours. Workers from Whirlpool's Naples plant on Thursday blocked access to the departures area of the city's Capodichino airport, preventing passengers from checking in for around 30 minutes. The protests follow the decision by the home-appliance multinational to start the procedure to fire its 320 workers at the plant. (ANSA).