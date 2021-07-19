COVID: 2,072 new cases, seven more victims

ROME, JUL 19 - There have been 2,072 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and seven more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday. That compares with 3,127 new cases and three more victims Sunday. Some 89,089 more tests have been done, compared with 165,269 Sunday. The positivity rate is up from 1.9% to 2.3%. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,289,528, and the death toll 127,874. The recovered and discharged are 4,114,129, up 651on Sunday. The currently positive are 47,525, up 1,412 on Sunday. Intensive care cases have risen by six, and hospital admissions by 52. (ANSA).