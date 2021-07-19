Lunedì 19 Luglio 2021 | 19:00

GENOA
Anarchists dedicate attack to Genoa G8 victim

PIACENZA
Sebastiani gets 20 years for Elisa murder

ROME
COVID: 2,072 new cases, seven more victims

CAGLIARI
Scuba diver dies of heart attack in Sardinia

NAPLES
Lesbian couple attacked on Naples beach

ROME
Soccer: Juve 'pressing' for Locatelli - report

BOLOGNA
Battistini C-R mayor candidate in Bologna

ROME
Green Pass to reflect region's status says undersecretary

ROME
Bologna, Padua, La Sapienza unis top CENSIS rankings

ROME
Uproot mafias Mattarella says on Borsellino anniversary

AOSTA
11 convicted for 'Ndrangheta presence in Val d'Aosta

De Laurentiis è a un bivio: Bari e Napoli, una o l’altra

LecceL'allarme
Lecce, i lupi attaccano e uccidono quattro capre

BariIl ricordo
Borsellino. 29 anni dalla strage di Via d'Amelio, Decaro: «Ora c'è una nuova coscienza collettiva»

TarantoVela
Sail Gp: a Taranto un ritorno economico di 6,8 milioni

PotenzaBollettino regionale
Covid, in Basilicata 11 nuovi positivi nel week end

BrindisiOperazione della Guardia di Finanza e della Dogana
Brindisi, un chilo di cocaina nel Tir: arrestato corriere

FoggiaMusica e arte
Foggia, Accadia città del blues dal 4 al 10 agosto

MateraIl caso
Minacce per ottenerei terreni confinanti ai suoi: un arresto a Montescaglioso

BatIl caso
Spinazzola, crollato un pezzo dell’ex ospedale

Positivity rate up from 1.9% to 2.3%

ROME, JUL 19 - There have been 2,072 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and seven more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday. That compares with 3,127 new cases and three more victims Sunday. Some 89,089 more tests have been done, compared with 165,269 Sunday. The positivity rate is up from 1.9% to 2.3%. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,289,528, and the death toll 127,874. The recovered and discharged are 4,114,129, up 651on Sunday. The currently positive are 47,525, up 1,412 on Sunday. Intensive care cases have risen by six, and hospital admissions by 52. (ANSA).

