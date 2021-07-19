Lunedì 19 Luglio 2021 | 17:19

CAGLIARI
Scuba diver dies of heart attack in Sardinia

NAPLES
Lesbian couple attacked on Naples beach

ROME
Soccer: Juve 'pressing' for Locatelli - report

BOLOGNA
Battistini C-R mayor candidate in Bologna

ROME
Green Pass to reflect region's status says undersecretary

ROME
Bologna, Padua, La Sapienza unis top CENSIS rankings

ROME
Uproot mafias Mattarella says on Borsellino anniversary

AOSTA
11 convicted for 'Ndrangheta presence in Val d'Aosta

BRUSSELS
Natural disasters cost 77 bn in EU in 20 years

VATICAN CITY
Pope thanks hospital, 'I felt at home'

TRENTO
Woman, 78, stabbed in heart in care home by partner, 87

Il Biancorosso

il caso
De Laurentiis è a un bivio: Bari e Napoli, una o l’altra

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoVela
Sail Gp: a Taranto un ritorno economico di 6,8 milioni

LecceArte e medicina
Gallipoli, sui muri di Pediatria arrivano i disegni Disney: «Così si umanizza il reparto»

BariLotta al virus
Covid: nel Barese i medici delle Usca impegnati nelle vaccinazioni

PotenzaBollettino regionale
Covid, in Basilicata 11 nuovi positivi nel week end

BrindisiOperazione della Guardia di Finanza e della Dogana
Brindisi, un chilo di cocaina nel Tir: arrestato corriere

FoggiaMusica e arte
Foggia, Accadia città del blues dal 4 al 10 agosto

MateraIl caso
Minacce per ottenerei terreni confinanti ai suoi: un arresto a Montescaglioso

BatIl caso
Spinazzola, crollato un pezzo dell’ex ospedale

CAGLIARI

Veneto tourist, 55, dies off southeastern resort

CAGLIARI, JUL 19 - A 55-year-old scuba diver from Treviso died of a heart attack while diving with his family on holiday in Sardinia on Monday. Fabio Pavan, a scuba instructor, died off the southeastern Sardinian resort of Torre delle Stelle, local sources said. It is not clear whether Pavan had the attack while going down or coming back up from a wreck. (ANSA).

