Scuba diver dies of heart attack in Sardinia

CAGLIARI, JUL 19 - A 55-year-old scuba diver from Treviso died of a heart attack while diving with his family on holiday in Sardinia on Monday. Fabio Pavan, a scuba instructor, died off the southeastern Sardinian resort of Torre delle Stelle, local sources said. It is not clear whether Pavan had the attack while going down or coming back up from a wreck. (ANSA).