Soccer: Juve 'pressing' for Locatelli - report

ROME, JUL 19 - Juventus are "pressing" Sassuolo to sell them their surprise Italy Euro 2020 standout Manuel Locatelli, the Corriere dello Sport newspaper reported Monday. The Lecce-born midfielder, 23, scored twice in Italy's 3-0 second group stage win over Switzerland to help secure a last 16 berth for the eventual champions. Sassuolo reportedly want 60 milllion euros for the player, whose value has jumped due to his first Italy brace against the Swiss. Locatelli, who has scored three times for Italy in 15 appearances, has played 67 times for Sassuolo since 2019 and scored four goals for the Emilia-Romagna outfit. (ANSA).