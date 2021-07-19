Lesbian couple attacked on Naples beach

NAPLES, JUL 19 - A young lesbian couple were attacked verbally and physically and forced to leave a beach near Naples at the weekend, sources said Monday. The man who attacked them reportedly told them they were "bothering the children," said the pair, Francesca and Martina. "We were humiliated just because we wanted to spend a day at the beach together," they said. The incident took place at Bacoli. (ANSA).