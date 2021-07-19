Lesbian couple attacked on Naples beach

Scuba diver dies of heart attack in Sardinia
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Brindisi, un chilo di cocaina nel Tir: arrestato corriere
i più letti
NAPLES
19 Luglio 2021
NAPLES, JUL 19 - A young lesbian couple were attacked verbally and physically and forced to leave a beach near Naples at the weekend, sources said Monday. The man who attacked them reportedly told them they were "bothering the children," said the pair, Francesca and Martina. "We were humiliated just because we wanted to spend a day at the beach together," they said. The incident took place at Bacoli. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su