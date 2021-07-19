Battistini C-R mayor candidate in Bologna

Scuba diver dies of heart attack in Sardinia
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Brindisi, un chilo di cocaina nel Tir: arrestato corriere
i più letti
BOLOGNA
19 Luglio 2021
BOLOGNA, JUL 19 - Local businessman Fabio Battistini is to be the centre right's mayoral candidate in Bologna this autumn, the coalition agreed Monday. Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party gave Battistini the OK after the nationalist League and Brothers of Italy (FdI) parties had already done so. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su