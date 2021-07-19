Lunedì 19 Luglio 2021 | 15:33

ROME
Bologna, Padua, La Sapienza unis top CENSIS rankings

ROME
Uproot mafias Mattarella says on Borsellino anniversary

AOSTA
11 convicted for 'Ndrangheta presence in Val d'Aosta

BRUSSELS
Natural disasters cost 77 bn in EU in 20 years

VATICAN CITY
Pope thanks hospital, 'I felt at home'

TRENTO
Woman, 78, stabbed in heart in care home by partner, 87

ROME
Workplace accidents down but deaths up in 2020 - INAIL

ROME
Golf: Molinari to miss Olympics through injury

ROME
Tennis: Berrettini to miss Olympics after injury

ROME
COVID: Over 27 mn Italians double jabbed

ROME
Conte says will back justice reform after Draghi talks

Il Biancorosso

il caso
De Laurentiis è a un bivio: Bari e Napoli, una o l’altra

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaBollettino regionale
Covid, in Basilicata 11 nuovi positivi nel week end

BariIl rientro
Bari, l'incubo è finito: Daniele Tambone è tornato da Malta

Tarantoconcerti
Musica: il tour di Renzo Rubino circumnavigando la Puglia

BrindisiOperazione della Guardia di Finanza e della Dogana
Brindisi, un chilo di cocaina nel Tir: arrestato corriere

FoggiaMusica e arte
Foggia, Accadia città del blues dal 4 al 10 agosto

MateraIl caso
Minacce per ottenerei terreni confinanti ai suoi: un arresto a Montescaglioso

BatIl caso
Spinazzola, crollato un pezzo dell’ex ospedale

LecceDroga
In auto con un chilo di cocaina: arresto ad Andrano

ROME

Eliminate connivance and complicity says pres 29 years after

ROME, JUL 19 - Italy must do more to uproot its mafias, President Sergio Mattarella said on the 29th anniversary of the Cosa Nostra assassination of anti-mafia magistrate Paolo Borsellino in a Palermo carbombing just two months after the assassination of his friend and colleague Giovanni Falcone. In a message, Mattarella said "the bomb attack at Via D'Amelio, 29 years ago, was conceived and implemented with brutal inhumanity. "Paolo Borsellino paid with his life for his rectitude and coherence as man of the Institutions. "With him died his bodyguards, Emanuela Loi, Agostino Catalano, Vincenzo Li Muli, Walter Eddie Cosina, and Claudio Traina. "The memory of that massacre, which marked Italian history so deeply, still arouses an unchanged emotion, and also renews the awareness of the need for a common commitment to uproot the mafias, to fight crime, and to break the connivances and complicities that favour the criminal presence". The president stressed that "Paolo Borsellino, and with him Giovanni Falcone, knew well that the fight against the mafia requires a strong collaboration between Institutions and society. "They exerted every energy for this." On 23 May 1992, Falcone, his wife Francesca Morvillo and police officers Rocco Dicillo, Antonio Montinaro and Vito Schifani were killed by a huge bomb detonated under their cars on the Palermo-airport highway by Giovanni Brusca, a mafia boss whose release from jail caused outrage last month. The assassinations were ordered by late capo dei capi Totò 'the Beast' Riina. (ANSA).

