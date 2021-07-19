Bologna, Padua, La Sapienza unis top CENSIS rankings

ROME, JUL 19 - Bologna, Padua, and Rome's La Sapienza universities topped the rankings of major state-run Italian universities published by the CENSIS think tank on Monday. Bologna came top again with a score of 91.8 points, followed again by Padua with 88.7. La Sapienza rose from fourth last year to third this year with a score of 85.5 while Florence University dropped form third to fourth with 85.0 points. Steady in fifth spot was the Università di Pisa, with 84.8 points, followed by Turin University, which gained one place with a score of 82.8. In last place in the standings came Federico II University of Naples (73.5), preceded by the University of Bari in penultimate position (79.5). The rankings only regarded State universities with over 40,000 students. (ANSA).