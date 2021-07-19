Lunedì 19 Luglio 2021 | 15:33

ROME
Bologna, Padua, La Sapienza unis top CENSIS rankings

ROME
Uproot mafias Mattarella says on Borsellino anniversary

AOSTA
11 convicted for 'Ndrangheta presence in Val d'Aosta

BRUSSELS
Natural disasters cost 77 bn in EU in 20 years

VATICAN CITY
Pope thanks hospital, 'I felt at home'

TRENTO
Woman, 78, stabbed in heart in care home by partner, 87

ROME
Workplace accidents down but deaths up in 2020 - INAIL

ROME
Golf: Molinari to miss Olympics through injury

ROME
Tennis: Berrettini to miss Olympics after injury

ROME
COVID: Over 27 mn Italians double jabbed

ROME
Conte says will back justice reform after Draghi talks

Il Biancorosso

il caso
De Laurentiis è a un bivio: Bari e Napoli, una o l’altra

PotenzaBollettino regionale
Covid, in Basilicata 11 nuovi positivi nel week end

BariIl rientro
Bari, l'incubo è finito: Daniele Tambone è tornato da Malta

Tarantoconcerti
Musica: il tour di Renzo Rubino circumnavigando la Puglia

BrindisiOperazione della Guardia di Finanza e della Dogana
Brindisi, un chilo di cocaina nel Tir: arrestato corriere

FoggiaMusica e arte
Foggia, Accadia città del blues dal 4 al 10 agosto

MateraIl caso
Minacce per ottenerei terreni confinanti ai suoi: un arresto a Montescaglioso

BatIl caso
Spinazzola, crollato un pezzo dell’ex ospedale

LecceDroga
In auto con un chilo di cocaina: arresto ad Andrano

Cerignola, freddato nella
Puglia, sono 70 i casi positivi per l'infezione da Covid-19 coronavirus

Acquaviva finisce sott'acqua: dopo il violento nubifragio le strade sono fiumi

Conversano, mister Mancini osannato da tutti

Lecce, ingrana la prima e finisce nel bar - L'ALTRO VIDEO -

ROME

Florence 4th, Pisa 5th, Turin 6th, Bari 7th, Naples 8th

ROME, JUL 19 - Bologna, Padua, and Rome's La Sapienza universities topped the rankings of major state-run Italian universities published by the CENSIS think tank on Monday. Bologna came top again with a score of 91.8 points, followed again by Padua with 88.7. La Sapienza rose from fourth last year to third this year with a score of 85.5 while Florence University dropped form third to fourth with 85.0 points. Steady in fifth spot was the Università di Pisa, with 84.8 points, followed by Turin University, which gained one place with a score of 82.8. In last place in the standings came Federico II University of Naples (73.5), preceded by the University of Bari in penultimate position (79.5). The rankings only regarded State universities with over 40,000 students. (ANSA).

