11 convicted for 'Ndrangheta presence in Val d'Aosta

AOSTA, JUL 19 - A Turin appeals court on MPnday handed down 11 sentences for the presence of the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia in the northwestern region of Val d'Aosta, adjusting only three prison terms. The longest sentence, 12 years and eight months, was inflicted on Bruno Nirta, found to be one of the capi of the local 'Ndrangheta 'locale' or branch. A Turin lawyer, Carlo Maria Romeo, was sentenced to four and a half years. (ANSA).