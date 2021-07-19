Lunedì 19 Luglio 2021 | 15:32

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Bologna, Padua, La Sapienza unis top CENSIS rankings

Bologna, Padua, La Sapienza unis top CENSIS rankings

 
ROME
Uproot mafias Mattarella says on Borsellino anniversary

Uproot mafias Mattarella says on Borsellino anniversary

 
AOSTA
11 convicted for 'Ndrangheta presence in Val d'Aosta

11 convicted for 'Ndrangheta presence in Val d'Aosta

 
BRUSSELS
Natural disasters cost 77 bn in EU in 20 years

Natural disasters cost 77 bn in EU in 20 years

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope thanks hospital, 'I felt at home'

Pope thanks hospital, 'I felt at home'

 
TRENTO
Woman, 78, stabbed in heart in care home by partner, 87

Woman, 78, stabbed in heart in care home by partner, 87

 
ROME
Workplace accidents down but deaths up in 2020 - INAIL

Workplace accidents down but deaths up in 2020 - INAIL

 
ROME
Golf: Molinari to miss Olympics through injury

Golf: Molinari to miss Olympics through injury

 
ROME
Tennis: Berrettini to miss Olympics after injury

Tennis: Berrettini to miss Olympics after injury

 
ROME
COVID: Over 27 mn Italians double jabbed

COVID: Over 27 mn Italians double jabbed

 
ROME
Conte says will back justice reform after Draghi talks

Conte says will back justice reform after Draghi talks

 

Il Biancorosso

il caso
De Laurentiis è a un bivio: Bari e Napoli, una o l’altra

De Laurentiis è a un bivio: Bari e Napoli, una o l’altra

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaBollettino regionale
Covid, in Basilicata 11 nuovi positivi nel week end

Covid, in Basilicata 11 nuovi positivi nel week end

 
BariIl rientro
Bari, l'incubo è finito: Daniele Tambone è tornato da Malta

Bari, l'incubo è finito: Daniele Tambone è tornato da Malta

 
Tarantoconcerti
Musica: il tour di Renzo Rubino circumnavigando la Puglia

Musica: il tour di Renzo Rubino circumnavigando la Puglia

 
BrindisiOperazione della Guardia di Finanza e della Dogana
Brindisi, un chilo di cocaina nel Tir: arrestato corriere

Brindisi, un chilo di cocaina nel Tir: arrestato corriere

 
FoggiaMusica e arte
Foggia, Accadia città del blues dal 4 al 10 agosto

Foggia, Accadia città del blues dal 4 al 10 agosto

 
MateraIl caso
Minacce per ottenerei terreni confinanti ai suoi: un arresto a Montescaglioso

Minacce per ottenere i terreni confinanti ai suoi: un arresto a Montescaglioso

 
BatIl caso
Spinazzola, crollato un pezzo dell’ex ospedale

Spinazzola, crollato un pezzo dell’ex ospedale

 
LecceDroga
In auto con un chilo di cocaina: arresto ad Andrano

In auto con un chilo di cocaina: arresto ad Andrano

 

i più letti

Cerignola, freddato nella
sala da barba stile "Il Padrino"

Puglia, sono 70 i casi positivi per l'infezione da Covid-19 coronavirus

Puglia, 70 positivi per l'infezione da Covid-19  - Seconda in Italia per vaccini - 

Acquaviva finisce sott'acqua: dopo il violento nubifragio le strade sono fiumi

Acquaviva finisce sott'acqua: dopo il violento nubifragio le strade sono fiumi

Conversano, mister Mancini osannato da tutti

Conversano, mister Mancini osannato da tutti

Lecce, ingrana la prima e finisce nel bar - L'ALTRO VIDEO -

Lecce, ingrana la prima e finisce nel bar - L'ALTRO VIDEO -

BRUSSELS

Natural disasters cost 77 bn in EU in 20 years

Biggest impact from floods, Italy among most affected - ESPON

Natural disasters cost 77 bn in EU in 20 years

BRUSSELS, JUL 19 - (By Alessandra Briganti). Climate change and its dramatic effects such as the floods which have devastated northern Europe in the last few days are a concrete and measurable reality, with an impact on our lives, but also on our economies. In the period from 1995 to 2017, floods, storms, droughts and earthquakes caused negative economic shocks in the European Union with a resulting drop in gross domestic product, causing almost 77 billion euros in damage, of which 43.5 billion euros directly linked to natural disasters, and 33.4 billion euros stemming from the economic links with the areas hit by natural disasters. This snapshot, rather dark, is produced by the Titan research project, carried out by the European programme ESPON, which specializes in the analysis of regional policy. According to the researchers, central, eastern and southeastern Europe were the areas relatively most affected by natural disasters in economic terms. And Italy is among the most exposed countries, where Abruzzo and several provinces of Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Lazio and Puglia stand out as having been most hit by the effects of climate change. It is no better in western Europe, where the biggest effects have been seen in areas of the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, France and Spain. Storms and floods are, among the natural disasters observed, those which have left the heaviest economic effects and worst disasters behind them.Between 1981 and 2010, these phenomena caused 76% of the damage estimated by researchers, followed by droughts and earthquakes, each responsible for 24%. The regions most affected by natural disasters are not, however, necessarily those that suffer the most economic damage. France and Germany, for example, are the areas most affected by drought, but the greatest damage caused by this phenomenon is registered in Mediterranean countries (Italy and Spain above all) and central-eastern Europe (Romania and Hungary). "Natural disasters", the researchers write, "are not distributed equally among the various areas. While danger may be the same, their impact may vary considerably" according to the vulnerability of a determined place. This is a complex variant to define, made up of a multiplicity of factors - social, economic, demographic, environmental and relating to governance - that helps us understand why a natural disaster can turn into a catastrophe. According to the study, the most vulnerable and at-risk areas, also in the near future, are situated in the Baltic region and in eastern and southern Europe. Areas defined as "high" and "very high" vulnerability in which, overall, are concentrated 116 million people out of a total of 528 million, equal to 22% of the European population. Italy, Greece, Romania and Bulgaria are the countries that have the majority of population resident in very vulnerable areas, followed by Spain, Portugal, Hungary, Poland and France. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it