Workplace accidents down but deaths up in 2020 - INAIL

ROME, JUL 19 - Workplace accidents were down but deaths on the job up in 2020, accident insurance agency INAIL said Monday amid a spate of Italian workplace deaths. Accidents were down 11.4% on 2019 to 571,000, the agency said. But deaths were up 27.6% up to 1,538. Over a third of the deaths were due to COVID-19, INAIL said. Italy is in the middle of a spate of workplace accident deaths which has spurred calls to up workplace safety. The death of the 22-year-old mother of a five-year-old boy, Luana D'Orazio, in a textile mill accident near Prato on May 3, placed the issue at the centre of public debate once again. Another five people died at work in the first week of May, in accidents. They were followed by six more last month. Premier Mario Draghi said that more must be done on workplace safety. Over 2,000 additional workplace safety inspectors will be hired adding to the 4,500 now on duty, he said. (ANSA).