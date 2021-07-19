Pope thanks hospital, 'I felt at home'
VATICAN CITY
19 Luglio 2021
VATICAN CITY, JUL 19 - Pope Francis on Monday thanked the Rome hospital where he had a colon op two weeks ago saying he had felt at home there. Francis wrote a letter to the head of the Fondazione Policlinico Agostino Gemelli, Carlo Fratta Pasini, saying "like in a family I touched with my hand a fraternal welcome and a cordial care, which made me feel at home". The Gemelli Hospital is habitually used by popes. Saint John Paul II had several operations there. (ANSA).
