Woman, 78, stabbed in heart in care home by partner, 87

TRENTO, JUL 19 - A 78-year-old care home resident in Trentino was stabbed in the heart by her 87-year-old husband and died on Sunday. Maria Waschgler died in the home at Lana. Before retiring she had had a grocery store in the town outside Merano. Her partner, Karl Engelmayr, an Austrian who has lived for a long time in Alto Adige, has been arrested and charged with murder. The pair were sitting on a bench in the home's grounds when the man took a kitchen knife out of his pocket and stabbed her in the heart. The motive is not yet clear. (ANSA).