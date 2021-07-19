Lunedì 19 Luglio 2021 | 13:44

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

VATICAN CITY
Pope thanks hospital, 'I felt at home'

Pope thanks hospital, 'I felt at home'

 
TRENTO
Woman, 78, stabbed in heart in care home by partner, 87

Woman, 78, stabbed in heart in care home by partner, 87

 
ROME
Workplace accidents down but deaths up in 2020 - INAIL

Workplace accidents down but deaths up in 2020 - INAIL

 
ROME
Golf: Molinari to miss Olympics through injury

Golf: Molinari to miss Olympics through injury

 
ROME
Tennis: Berrettini to miss Olympics after injury

Tennis: Berrettini to miss Olympics after injury

 
ROME
COVID: Over 27 mn Italians double jabbed

COVID: Over 27 mn Italians double jabbed

 
ROME
Conte says will back justice reform after Draghi talks

Conte says will back justice reform after Draghi talks

 
ROME
Final Italian ex-terrorist arrested in Paris

Final Italian ex-terrorist arrested in Paris

 
ROME
COVID-19: Italy passes 60-mn-vaccine-shots mark

COVID-19: Italy passes 60-mn-vaccine-shots mark

 
ROME
Carabiniere homicide: court explains Americans' life terms

Carabiniere homicide: court explains Americans' life terms

 
ROME
COVID-19: Italy registers 2,898 new cases, 11 deaths

COVID-19: Italy registers 2,898 new cases, 11 deaths

 

Il Biancorosso

il caso
De Laurentiis è a un bivio: Bari e Napoli, una o l’altra

De Laurentiis è a un bivio: Bari e Napoli, una o l’altra

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariImprenditoria femminile
Puglia: ok Commissione a legge su parità retributiva generi

Puglia: ok Commissione a legge su parità retributiva generi

 
BatIl caso
Spinazzola, crollato un pezzo dell’ex ospedale

Spinazzola, crollato un pezzo dell’ex ospedale

 
FoggiaLa novità
Foggia, «Casa Giò» a Sacro Cuore per i minori svantaggiati

Foggia, «Casa Giò» a Sacro Cuore per i minori svantaggiati

 
LecceDroga
In auto con un chilo di cocaina: arresto ad Andrano

In auto con un chilo di cocaina: arresto ad Andrano

 
Potenzafondi europei
Potenza, aiuti alle imprese: tocca alle aree interne

Potenza, aiuti alle imprese: tocca alle aree interne

 
BrindisiMaltempo
Brindisi, allarme pioggia: 54 interventi in un giorno

Brindisi, allarme pioggia: 54 interventi in un giorno

 
TarantoTrovata anche droga e disposta Daspo
Taranto, controlli e sequestri della Polizia in tutta la città

Taranto, controlli e sequestri della Polizia in tutta la città

 
MateraL'iniziativa
Matera, Blockchain, questa sconosciuta

Matera, Blockchain, questa sconosciuta

 

i più letti

Cerignola, freddato nella
sala da barba stile "Il Padrino"

Puglia, sono 70 i casi positivi per l'infezione da Covid-19 coronavirus

Puglia, 70 positivi per l'infezione da Covid-19  - Seconda in Italia per vaccini - 

Acquaviva finisce sott'acqua: dopo il violento nubifragio le strade sono fiumi

Acquaviva finisce sott'acqua: dopo il violento nubifragio le strade sono fiumi

Conversano, mister Mancini osannato da tutti

Conversano, mister Mancini osannato da tutti

Lecce, ingrana la prima e finisce nel bar - L'ALTRO VIDEO -

Lecce, ingrana la prima e finisce nel bar - L'ALTRO VIDEO -

ROME

COVID: Over 27 mn Italians double jabbed

50.21% of population over 12 completely inoculated - health min

COVID: Over 27 mn Italians double jabbed

ROME, JUL 19 - Over 27 million Italians have now been double jabbed for COVID-19 and are completely inoculated against the virus, the health ministry said Monday. This amounts to 50.12% of the population over the age of 12, it said. The vaccine rollout is "proceeding apace", it said. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it