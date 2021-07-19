COVID: Over 27 mn Italians double jabbed

Pope thanks hospital, 'I felt at home'
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Burocrazia, 1600 giorni d'attesa per un impianto. All'estero ne bastano 160
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Taranto, controlli e sequestri della Polizia in tutta la città
i più letti
ROME
19 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 19 - Over 27 million Italians have now been double jabbed for COVID-19 and are completely inoculated against the virus, the health ministry said Monday. This amounts to 50.12% of the population over the age of 12, it said. The vaccine rollout is "proceeding apace", it said. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su