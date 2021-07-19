Golf: Molinari to miss Olympics through injury

ROME, JUL 19 - Italian No. 1 and Italy's only ever major winner, 2018 British Open winner Francesco Molinari, is to miss the Tokyo Olympics through injury, the Turinese golfer said after missing the cut at this year's Open at Sandwich. Molinari said he would not recover in time from a back injury that affected his performance at Royal St George's, and Renato Paratore was ready to replace him to partner Guido Migliozzi, who finished fourth in the US Open, in Japan. (ANSA).