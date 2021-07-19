Tennis: Berrettini to miss Olympics after injury

Pope thanks hospital, 'I felt at home'
ROME
19 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 19 - Italy's first Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini is to miss the Tokyo Olympics after picking up an injury, Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) sources said Sunday. They said Berrettini, who was honoured by President Sergio Mattarella after his achievement in playing Serb great Novak Djokovic, must rest up for 15 days due to a muscle twinge, they said. "I'm devastated by the idea of not being there", said the 25-year-old Roman, who lost to Dkokovic in four sets. (ANSA).
