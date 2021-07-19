Final Italian ex-terrorist arrested in Paris

ROME, JUL 19 - French police on Monday arrested the 10th and final Italian former terrorist who escaped when nine others were arrested at the end of April in a historic move by France. Former Red Brigades (BR) militant Maurizio Di Marzio was arrested Monday morning in Paris, the Italian justice ministry said. A Rome court on July 8 ruled that his alleged crimes have not timed out under the statute of limitations. Di Marzio has been sentenced to 15 years in jail for a series of attacks including on Rome job placement office manager Enzo Retrosi in 1981 and the attempted kidnapping of the deputy head of the DIGOS security police in the Italian capital, Nicola Simone, on January 6, 1982. Rome has long been pressing Paris to arrest a long list of former terrorists who have taken refuge from Italian justice in France. The BR committed many atrocities during Italy's years of lead of political violence in the 1970s and 80s, including the kidnapping and murder of former premier Aldo Moro in 1978. On April 28 former BR members Enzo Calvitti, Giovanni Alimonti, Roberta Cappelli, Marina Petrella and Sergio Tornaghi, plus Giorgio Pietrostefani of Lotta Continua and Narciso Manenti of the Nuclei Armati contro il Potere Territoriale group were arrestdd in France. The next day two others, Luigi Bergamin and Raffaele Ventura, gave themselves up. All 10 have been convicted of terrorism-related crimes. A statement by French President Emmanuel Macron's office said his administration had wanted to solve an issue that has long caused tension with Rome. Under the "Mitterrand Doctrine" Paris allowed former left-wing terrorists to stay in France and not get extradited to Italy as long as they pledged to renounce violence. (ANSA).