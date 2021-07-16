COVID-19: Italy passes 60-mn-vaccine-shots mark

ROME, JUL 16 - Italy on Friday crossed the mark of having injected 60 million COVID-19 vaccine shots. According to data on a government site, 60,196,129 vaccine doses had been given at 17:05 on Friday. It said 25.988.014 people in Italy, 48.12% of the population over 12, were fully vaccinated, having either had both doses or a single-dose jab. (ANSA).