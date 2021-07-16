Venerdì 16 Luglio 2021 | 19:55

COVID-19: Italy passes 60-mn-vaccine-shots mark

ROME
Carabiniere homicide: court explains Americans' life terms

ROME
COVID-19: Italy registers 2,898 new cases, 11 deaths

ROME
COVID: Rt number and incidence significantly up

ROME
Cluster of 91 COVID-19 cases linked to Euro 2020 game

ROME
No distance learning in Sept, facemasks in class - CTS

ROME
Italian firefighters rescue 40 people in Belgium

ROME
Bank of Italy ups 2021 growth forecast to 5.1%

ROME
Admissions to weigh more than cases in gauging COVID risk

ROME
Golf: Molinari risks missing the cut at Open

ROME
Women victims of violence 'often don't get protection'

Bari, Polito: «da lunedì siamo in trincea»

Bari, Decaro coccola il cucciolone Maradona e invita tutti ad adottare i cani

LecceLa polemica
Gallipoli, colata d'asfalto davanti al Rivellino, pure il sindaco Minerva s'indigna: «Rimedieremo»

FoggiaLa curiosità
Da Milano a Foggia in bici: ecco il viaggio di Ilaria «Parto da sola per dare coraggio alle donne»

PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, ultimatum ai medici che non si vaccinano

TarantoIl caso
Uccise funzionario Regione, 72enne arrestato dopo condanna a Taranto

BrindisiControlli
Profumi e scarpe falsificati: scatta il sequestro al porto di Brindisi

MateraArresto
Spaccio nella villa comunale di Matera: ai domiciliari

BariProcesso Nemesi
Guerra tra clan della Bat: otto condanne in Appello

Lecce, ingrana la prima e finisce nel bar - L'ALTRO VIDEO -

Bari, operazione antidroga: arresti e sequestri

Puglia, sono 42 i nuovi casi positivi per l'infezione da Covid-19

Putignano, torturato per una notte, riesce a fuggire e fa arrestare i suoi 3 aguzzìni

Vieste, militare perseguitato: aveva fatto arrestare il ladro che si era introdotto in casa

ROME

Carabiniere homicide: court explains Americans' life terms

Elder and Natale had 'undoubted criminal capacity' say judges

ROME, JUL 16 - A Rome court on Friday released the explanation of its May decision to give two young American men, Finnegan Lee Elder and Christian Gabriel Natale Hjorth, life in prison for the homicide of Carabinieri police officer Mario Cerciello Rega in July 2019. Elder killed Cerciello Rega with 11 stab wounds inflicted by a combat knife he had brought over from the US while Natale Hjorth assaulted the slain officer's partner at the end of a chain of events sparked by a drugs deal that went wrong. Cerciello Rega , 35, had recently returned from his honeymoon when he was killed. The judges said the personality of the defendants was "alarming, despite their young age". The explanation talked of the "disconcerting perpetration of serious criminal acts in an disturbing escalation of illegality". It said they upheld "deviant models of behaviour" with the "glorification of drugs, the ostentation of weapons and money as symbols of success, as documented by the photos found on mobile telephones" and said this highlighted "the clear criminal capacity of both". The judges also explained why they had given life sentences to both of the defendants. "Both Elder and Natale acted according to a premeditated plan in which the lethal event was a predictable, probable consequence of the conduct actively adopted by the two," the explanation said. (ANSA).

