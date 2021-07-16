COVID-19: Italy registers 2,898 new cases, 11 deaths

ROME, JUL 16 - Italy has registered 2,898 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 11 coronavirus sufferers have died in that time, the health ministry said on Friday. On Thursday there were 2,455 new cases and nine deaths. The ministry said 205,602 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was 1.4%. On Thursday there were 190,922 tests and the positivity rate was 1.3%. The ministry said 161 COVID patients were in intensive care in Italy, up eight with respect to Thursday. It said 1,088 coronavirus patients were in ordinary hospital wards, down one on Thursday. (ANSA).