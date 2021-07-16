Italian firefighters rescue 40 people in Belgium

COVID-19: Italy registers 2,898 new cases, 11 deaths
ROME
16 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 16 - Italian firefighters said Friday they had rescued 40 people in at Tillf south of Liege in Belgium from devastating flooding that has killed at least 126 people, mostly in Germany. They said they were continuing their search and rescue operations in the area. The Belgian flood death toll currently stands at 23. (ANSA).
