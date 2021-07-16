No distance learning in Sept, facemasks in class - CTS

ROME, JUL 16 - The CTS panel of experts advising the government on its policy to combat COVID-19 has said it is "absolutely necessary" for Italy's pupil's to be physically in class at the start of the new school year in September, rather than having all or some of their lessons via distance learning, ANSA sources said Friday. Responding to questions from the education ministry, the panel said this was necessary not just for educational reasons but also for the psychological development of the young people, the sources said. It stressed the importance of making sure as many teachers, school staff and pupils are vaccinated for the coronavirus as possible, the sources said. It also said physical distancing should be respected as much as possible and pupils should wear facemasks inside school. (ANSA).