Golf: Molinari risks missing the cut at Open

ROME, JUL 16 - Italy's Francesco Molinari risks missing the cut at the 149th Brtitish Open, which he won to become Italy's only major winner in 2018. Molinari, 19th on two under after the first round at Sandwich, carded a quadruple bogey, double bogey and three bogeys to make a four over 74 in the second round and lie one shot over the current cut. Italy's other contender Guido Migliozzi lay 32nd after the first 18 holes and is looking to progress after his fourth place at the US Open last month. American Collin Morikawa is currently the club-house leader after a sensational round of 64, six under, followed his first round 67 to leave him on nine under par. (ANSA).