Admissions to weigh more than cases in gauging COVID risk

ROME, JUL 16 - Hospital admission are to weigh more than the number of cases in gauging COVID risk from now on, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Friday. "In a phase marked by a major level of vaccination it is reasonable that in the changes of colour and the consequent containment measures more weight should be given to the rate of hospitalisations than to other indicators," Speranza said. Piedmont's health pointman, Luigi Genesio Icardi, said earlier that the regions agreed that contagion data should be eliminated as a parameter for classifying COVID risk under the government's colour scheme. (ANSA).