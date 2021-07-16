Bank of Italy ups 2021 growth forecast to 5.1%

ROME, JUL 16 - The Bank of Italy said Friday that it has raised its forecast for Italy's GDP growth this year to 5.1%, up from the 4.9-5% predicted in June. Governor Ignazio Visco had forecast growth of around 5% two weeks ago. The central bank said it expected the Italian economy to grow by 4.4% next year and by 2.3% in 2023. "These projections depend on the hypotheses that the improvement of the national and global health situation is consolidated and that the decisive support of budget policy continues," the bank said. It said growth growth should accelerate "in a significant way from the third quarter". It said Italy's GDP should return to its pre-pandemic level in the second half of 2022. (ANSA).