Women victims of violence 'often don't get protection'

ROME, JUL 16 - The right of women victims of violence to protection under the Istanbul Convention is "largely neglected" in Italy, according to a report approved by the Senate commission of inquiry into a recent spate of femicides and presented on Friday. The report said that, although some Italian courts used "best practices" that should be adopted more widely, "much more training and specialization is need to recognize and effectively address violence against women, punish it, prevent escalation and support women who report it". Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati said the report shows "there is still lots to do" on the coordination of public offices and the training of the professionals involved, such as magistrates, police officers, technical consultants and health workers. Casellati said the number of inmates convicted of domestic violence who are granted early release was "particularly worrying". (ANSA).