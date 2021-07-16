Soccer: Giroud takes AC Milan medical

MILAN, JUL 16 - France striker Olivier Giroud took his medical for AC Milan Friday before completing a two million euro move from Chelsea. "Forza Milan" said the 34-year-old former Tours, Montpellier and Arsenal man before entering the La Madonnina Clinic in Milan. Giroud has played 110 times for France since 2011 and scored 46 goals for his country. He was a substitute in France's run to the round of 16 at Euro 2020. Milan have bought him as back-up and potential replacement for Sweden legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic who is struggling with injury. (ANSA).