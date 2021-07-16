Four arrested over murder of Italian missionary in Peru

ROME, JUL 16 - Four people have been arrested in Peru in relation to the murder in April of Nadia De Munari, a 50-year-old Italian lay missionary, sources said Friday. The woman from the town of Schio, near Vicenza, died of her injuries on April 24 after being attacked on the night between April 20 and 21. The sources said two of the arrested people came from within the community De Munari worked for and the other two lived nearby. Rome prosecutors have opened an investigation into the case. (ANSA).