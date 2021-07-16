Venerdì 16 Luglio 2021 | 15:21

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Women victims of violence 'often don't get protection'

Women victims of violence 'often don't get protection'

 
ROME
Four arrested over murder of Italian missionary in Peru

Four arrested over murder of Italian missionary in Peru

 
ROME
Soccer: FIFA bans Spezia from transfer market for 2 yrs

Soccer: FIFA bans Spezia from transfer market for 2 yrs

 
MILAN
Soccer: Giroud takes AC Milan medical

Soccer: Giroud takes AC Milan medical

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope bans Latin Masses from parish churches

Pope bans Latin Masses from parish churches

 
ROME
Mattarella pays tribute to Megalizzi at degree ceremony

Mattarella pays tribute to Megalizzi at degree ceremony

 
NAPLES
Woman killed in supermarket carpark near Naples

Woman killed in supermarket carpark near Naples

 
ROME
All Whirlpool workers to strike July 22

All Whirlpool workers to strike July 22

 
ROME
Mattarella confers honours on Mancini and Azzurri

Mattarella confers honours on Mancini and Azzurri

 
ROME
Cannes pays tribute to Bellocchio

Cannes pays tribute to Bellocchio

 
ROME
Actor Libero De Rienzo dies of heart attack at 44

Actor Libero De Rienzo dies of heart attack at 44

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio: ufficializzato il nuovo staff tecnico

Bari calcio: ufficializzato il nuovo staff tecnico

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Lecce
Lecce, le vittime in pizzeria e i ladri in casa: colpo da mezzo milione di euro

Lecce, le vittime in pizzeria e i ladri in casa: colpo da mezzo milione di euro

 
BariEstate 2021
Una settimana in musica ad Acquaviva: questa sera arriva Bugo

Una settimana in musica ad Acquaviva: questa sera arriva Bugo

 
BrindisiControlli
Profumi e scarpe falsificati: scatta il sequestro al porto di Brindisi

Profumi e scarpe falsificati: scatta il sequestro al porto di Brindisi

 
TarantoIl caso
Ex Ilva, sindacalista aggredito all'inizio del turno

Ex Ilva, sindacalista aggredito all'inizio del turno

 
MateraArresto
Spaccio nella villa comunale di Matera: ai domiciliari

Spaccio nella villa comunale di Matera: ai domiciliari

 
BariProcesso Nemesi
Guerra tra clan della Bat: otto condanne in Appello

Guerra tra clan della Bat: otto condanne in Appello

 
FoggiaIndagini a tappeto
San Severo, in un box abusivo armi, auto e moto rubate

San Severo, in un box abusivo armi, auto e moto rubate

 
PotenzaLa novità
Potenza, protocollo d’intesa tra la Procura della Repubblica la Fondazione antiusura «Interesse Uomo»

Potenza, protocollo d’intesa tra la Procura della Repubblica la Fondazione antiusura «Interesse Uomo»

 

i più letti

Lecce, ingrana la prima e finisce nel bar - L'ALTRO VIDEO -

Lecce, ingrana la prima e finisce nel bar - L'ALTRO VIDEO -

Bari, operazione antidroga: arresti e sequestri

Bari, la centrale dello spaccio a San Pasquale: 17 arresti - IL VIDEO -

Puglia, sono 42 i nuovi casi positivi per l'infezione da Covid-19

Puglia, sono 42 i nuovi casi positivi per l'infezione da Covid-19

Putignano, torturato per una notte, riesce a fuggire e fa arrestare i suoi 3 aguzzìni

Putignano, 22enne torturato per una notte, riesce a fuggire e fa arrestare i suoi 3 aguzzini

Vieste, militare perseguitato: aveva fatto arrestare il ladro che si era introdotto in casa

Vieste, militare perseguitato: aveva fatto arrestare il ladro che si era introdotto in casa

ROME

Four arrested over murder of Italian missionary in Peru

50-year-old died after being attacked in April

Four arrested over murder of Italian missionary in Peru

ROME, JUL 16 - Four people have been arrested in Peru in relation to the murder in April of Nadia De Munari, a 50-year-old Italian lay missionary, sources said Friday. The woman from the town of Schio, near Vicenza, died of her injuries on April 24 after being attacked on the night between April 20 and 21. The sources said two of the arrested people came from within the community De Munari worked for and the other two lived nearby. Rome prosecutors have opened an investigation into the case. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it