Soccer: FIFA bans Spezia from transfer market for 2 yrs

ROME, JUL 16 - FIFA said Friday that it has banned Serie A side Spezia from the transfer market for two seasons and fined it 500,000 Swiss francs, around 460,000 euros, for breaking the rules on the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18. In a statement, international soccer's governing body said the American-owned club was guilty of "bringing several Nigerian minors into Italy using a scheme aimed at circumventing" the rules on the international transfer of minors "as well as national immigration law". FIFA also banned two minor-league Ligurian clubs, USD Lavagnese 1919 and Valdivara 5 Terre, from the transfer market and fined them 4,000 Swiss francs each for involvement in the scheme. Spezia, which was bought by American investor Robert Platek five months ago, said it was "surprised and extremely disappointed" by FIFA's decision. It said the alleged wrongdoing took place in the period between 2013 and 2018, when the club was in the hands of previous owner Gabriele Volpi. It said it would appeal and the punishment would not affect its dealings in the current transfer window. Spezia finished 15th in Serie A last time out. (ANSA).