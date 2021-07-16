Mattarella pays tribute to Megalizzi at degree ceremony

ROME, JUL 16 - President Sergio Mattarella paid tribute on Friday as Antonio Megalizzi, an 29-year-old Italian journalist who died after being shot in the head during the December 2018 terrorist attack in Strasbourg, was awarded a posthumous honorary degree in his home city of Trento. Megalizzi, who was covering a European Parliament plenary session for the Europhonica radio network, was among five people killed in the attack by an Islamist extremist. "Europe was not just a something of interest to Antonio, it was a desire, an attitude, a project to understand and help people understand," Mattarella said. "He was aware of the importance of the critical spirit of opinions and this attitude was directed in particular towards the European Unions, towards this great historic process that is taking place and is putting Europe in a unique position in a world of peace and cooperation, of protection of rights and democracy, which is the foundation, the soul of the European Unions". . (ANSA).