All Whirlpool workers to strike July 22

ROME, JUL 16 - All workers in the Whirlpool group in Italy will stage an eight-hour strike on July 22 to protest lay-offs at its Naples plant, trade unions said Friday. Unions accused the US multinational of "arrogance" in ignoring union and government pleas to put the workers on CIG lay-off pay instead of dismissing them. Workers from Whirlpool's Naples plant on Thursday blocked access to the departures area of the city's Capodichino airport, preventing passengers from checking in for around 30 minutes. The protest followed the decision by the home-appliance multinational to start the procedure to fire its 320 workers at the plant. (ANSA).