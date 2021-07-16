Venerdì 16 Luglio 2021 | 12:46

NAPLES
Woman killed in supermarket carpark near Naples

ROME
All Whirlpool workers to strike July 22

ROME
Mattarella confers honours on Mancini and Azzurri

ROME
Cannes pays tribute to Bellocchio

ROME
Actor Libero De Rienzo dies of heart attack at 44

MESSINA
12 drug arrests near Messina

ROME
Exports rise 41.9% in May

PALERMO
Three arrests for illegal waste management in Sicily

GENOA
Genoese cops uncover 1,500 basic-income cheats

MILAN
Milanese priest arrested for abusing minors

ROME
COVID: Rt number and incidence significantly up

Bari calcio: ufficializzato il nuovo staff tecnico

TarantoIl caso
Ex Ilva, sindacalista aggredito all'inizio del turno

MateraArresto
Spaccio nella villa comunale di Matera: ai domiciliari

BariProcesso Nemesi
Guerra tra clan della Bat: otto condanne in Appello

FoggiaIndagini a tappeto
San Severo, in un box abusivo armi, auto e moto rubate

BrindisiI vigili
Brindisi, multano auto Asl in sosta mentre si svolge donazione. Consigliere paga la multa

BatSanità
Nuovo Policlinico di Andria: la presentazione a Castel Del Monte, ecco il progetto

SportLa squadra
Ecco il buen retiro del Lecce calcio in Trentino

PotenzaLa novità
Potenza, protocollo d’intesa tra la Procura della Repubblica la Fondazione antiusura «Interesse Uomo»

ROME

Unions say multinational 'arrogant' in firing Naples workers

ROME, JUL 16 - All workers in the Whirlpool group in Italy will stage an eight-hour strike on July 22 to protest lay-offs at its Naples plant, trade unions said Friday. Unions accused the US multinational of "arrogance" in ignoring union and government pleas to put the workers on CIG lay-off pay instead of dismissing them. Workers from Whirlpool's Naples plant on Thursday blocked access to the departures area of the city's Capodichino airport, preventing passengers from checking in for around 30 minutes. The protest followed the decision by the home-appliance multinational to start the procedure to fire its 320 workers at the plant. (ANSA).

