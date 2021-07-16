Woman killed in supermarket carpark near Naples
NAPLES
16 Luglio 2021
NAPLES, JUL 16 - A 63-year-old woman was killed in a supermarket carpark near Naples on Friday, local sources said. The woman is believed to have been stabbed to death in the carpark at Somma Vesuviana. A 46-year-old man from Sant'Anastasia near Naples was slightly wounded in the attack, police said. The motive for the attack is not yet clear. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).
