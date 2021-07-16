Mattarella confers honours on Mancini and Azzurri

ROME, JUL 16 - President Sergio Mattarella on Friday conferred honours on Italy coach Roberto Mancini and the Azzurri after their Euro 2020 victory over England on penalties at Wembley Sunday night. Mattarella gave the Italy players and staff the Order of Merit of the Italian republic "as recognition of the sporting values and national spirit that animated the Italian victory at the European football championships," a statement from the Quirinale presidential palace said. The head of State conferred the honour of Grand Officer of the Republic on Italian Soccer Federation President Gabriele Gravina and Mancini, Commander on Team Manager Gabriele Oriali and Delegation Chief Gianluca Vialli, Officer on team captain Giorgio Chiellini and Knight to all the players and reserves. (ANSA).