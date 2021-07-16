MESSINA, JUL 16 - Italian police on Friday made 12 drug arrests near Messina in Sicily. Police said the gang operated on the Tyrrhenian coast near Messina but had offshoots as far north as Rome. The 12 are accused of drug trafficking and distribution. The gang had a host of regular clients and dealt mainly in cocaine and crack cocaine, police said. They delivered package to people's home - hence the name of the police op, Drug Express. They also dealt door to door. The Roman branch of the gang's activities was run by a 37-year-old man from Bracciano north of the capital, police said. (ANSA).