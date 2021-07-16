Exports rise 41.9% in May

Woman killed in supermarket carpark near Naples
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
ROME
16 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 16 - Italian exports rose 41.9% in May compared to May 2020, ISTAT said Friday. Imports were up 51.2% as economy activity gathered pace after the acute phase of the COVID pandemic, the stats agency said. But exports were down 2% in May compared to April. And imports were down 0.3% on the previous month. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su