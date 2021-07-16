Actor Libero De Rienzo dies of heart attack at 44

ROME, JUL 16 - The award-winning Neapolitan actor Libero De Rienzo has died of a heart attack at the age of 44, his family said Friday. Born in Naples in 1977, he opted for a career in show business following in the footsteps of his father Fiore De Rienzo, who had been assistant director to cult leftist director Citto Maselli. Libero won a David di Donatello Best Actor Prize, Italy's Oscar, in 2002 and 2006. He also won acclaim in Marco Risi's 2009 film Fortapàsc (Fort Apache in Naples), where he played the Neapolitan jorunalist Giancarlo Siani, killed by the Camorra mafia in 1985. Among his more recent films are 'Smetto quando voglio' (I'll Stop When I Want, 2014) and the 2019 film 'A Tor Bella Monaca non piove mai' (It Never Rains in Tor Bella Monaca). (ANSA).