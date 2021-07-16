PALERMO, JUL 16 - Italian police on Friday made three arrests for illegal waste management in Sicily. The managers of three waste collection and disposal firms near Palermo - at Partinico, San Giuseppe Jato and San Cipirello - were placed under house arrest. Police said those arrested were linked to the Sicilian Mafia. As well as illegal waste management, they are accused of fraudulent bankruptcy, issuing invoices on non-existent transactions, and money laundering. Some 2.5 million euros in assets were seized in the operation. The municipal councils in the three towns have been dissolved for Mafia infiltration. (ANSA).