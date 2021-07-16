Genoese cops uncover 1,500 basic-income cheats

GENOA, JUL 16 - Genoese police on Friday said they had uncovered more than 1,500 basic-income cheats - people who got the government's 'citizenship wage' subsidy without meeting the necessary criteria. Most of the alleged cheats were non-EU citizens who did not meet two criteria: residency in Italy, and having lived in Italy for 10 years. The alleged cheats caused financial damage to social security and pensions agency INPS estimated at over three million euros, police said. The citizenship wage (RdC) was a flagship policy pledge of the populist 5-Star Movement (M5S). A majority of RdC cheats live in southern Italy and earn more than the low income required to apply for the benefit. Overall, there are more RdC recipients in Campania, the region around Naples, than in the whole of the north of Italy. (ANSA).