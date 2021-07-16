Milanese priest arrested for abusing minors

MILAN, JUL 16 - A Milanese priest was arrested on suspicion of abusing minors on Friday. Diocesan priest Don Emanuele Tempesta is now under house arrest. According to information gathered by the diocese - which has yet to get official communication from the judicial authorities - Tempesta is accused of sexually abusing minors from February 2020 to May 2021. The diocese expressed shock and dismay at the news. (ANSA).