Cabinet OKs Fuortes as new RAI CEO, Soldi president

ROME, JUL 15 - Premier Mario Draghi's cabinet on Thursday OK'd the nominations of Carlo Fuortes to be the new CEO of RAI and Marinella Soldi to be the president of the State broadcaster. Fuortes is a manager who has been the superintendent of the Rome Opera House Foundation (Fondazione Teatro dell'Opera di Roma) since 2013. Soldi is currently the president of the Vodafone Italia Foundation. She was CEO of the Discovery Network Southern Europe from 2008 to 2018. (ANSA).