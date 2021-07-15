COVID: 2,455 new cases, nine more victims

ROME, JUL 15 - There have been 2,455 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and nine more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday. That compares with 2,153 new cases and 23 more victims Wednesday. Some 190,922 more tests have been done, compared with 210,599 Wednesday. The positivity rate is up from 1.02% to 1.3%. Intensive care cases have risen by two, and hospital admissions fallen by 19. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,278,319, and the death toll 127,840. The recovered and discharged are now 4,109,579, up 3,264 on Wednesday. The currently positive are 40,900, down 800 on Wednesday. The number of people in domestic isolation is 39,658 (-783). The two latter falls come after two days of rises. (ANSA).