ROME
COVID: 2,455 new cases, nine more victims

ROME
Grillo, Conte make peace over lunch

TRENTO
Trento wants to put down two bears says LAV

ROME
Alitalia: ITA to be operational from Oct 15

ROME
Italy triumph can't spur tensions says FIGC head on bus row

ROME
Madrid to name square after Carrà

ROME
COVID: Green Pass may be used for long-distance travel

BENEVENTO
Pensioner dies trying to save dog

ROME
Ex MEP Comi among dozens indicted in kickbacks case

ROME
New poor not protected by basic income - Caritas

BRUSSELS
EC says Italy not cooperating in fight agst crime

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio: ufficializzato il nuovo staff tecnico

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

HomeIl caso
Bari, la Corte Appello Bari respinge richiesta risarcimento per suoli Punta Perotti

LecceIl caso
Lecce, festa privata con centinaia di ragazzi senza mascherina multa all'organizzatore

Brindisiviabilità
Brindisi, 172dir Fasano-Laureto, riaperto transito a doppio senso dopo i lavori di allargamento

TarantoCrescita economica
Taranto, il gruppo Ferretti investe per la creazione di un cantiere navale

PotenzaLa novità
Potenza, protocollo d’intesa tra la Procura della Repubblica la Fondazione antiusura «Interesse Uomo»

MateraTecnologia e arte
Matera: la forza del pensiero si trasforma in note

BariIn elicottero
San Severo, bimbo ferito nell'agguato trasferito a Bari

BatL'incidente
Ambulanza

Trinitapoli, scontro tra auto: un morto e tre feriti

 

ROME

Positivity rate up from 1.02% to 1.3%

ROME, JUL 15 - There have been 2,455 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and nine more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday. That compares with 2,153 new cases and 23 more victims Wednesday. Some 190,922 more tests have been done, compared with 210,599 Wednesday. The positivity rate is up from 1.02% to 1.3%. Intensive care cases have risen by two, and hospital admissions fallen by 19. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,278,319, and the death toll 127,840. The recovered and discharged are now 4,109,579, up 3,264 on Wednesday. The currently positive are 40,900, down 800 on Wednesday. The number of people in domestic isolation is 39,658 (-783). The two latter falls come after two days of rises. (ANSA).

