ROME
COVID: 2,455 new cases, nine more victims

COVID: 2,455 new cases, nine more victims

 
ROME
Grillo, Conte make peace over lunch

Grillo, Conte make peace over lunch

 
TRENTO
Trento wants to put down two bears says LAV

Trento wants to put down two bears says LAV

 
ROME
Alitalia: ITA to be operational from Oct 15

Alitalia: ITA to be operational from Oct 15

 
ROME
Italy triumph can't spur tensions says FIGC head on bus row

Italy triumph can't spur tensions says FIGC head on bus row

 
ROME
Madrid to name square after Carrà

Madrid to name square after Carrà

 
ROME
COVID: Green Pass may be used for long-distance travel

COVID: Green Pass may be used for long-distance travel

 
BENEVENTO
Pensioner dies trying to save dog

Pensioner dies trying to save dog

 
ROME
Ex MEP Comi among dozens indicted in kickbacks case

Ex MEP Comi among dozens indicted in kickbacks case

 
ROME
New poor not protected by basic income - Caritas

New poor not protected by basic income - Caritas

 
BRUSSELS
EC says Italy not cooperating in fight agst crime

EC says Italy not cooperating in fight agst crime

 

Serie C
Bari calcio: ufficializzato il nuovo staff tecnico

Bari calcio: ufficializzato il nuovo staff tecnico

 

HomeIl caso
Bari, la Corte Appello Bari respinge richiesta risarcimento per suoli Punta Perotti

Bari, la Corte d'Appello respinge richiesta risarcimento per suoli Punta Perotti

 
LecceIl caso
Lecce, festa privata con centinaia di ragazzi senza mascherina multa all'organizzatore

Lecce, festa privata con centinaia di ragazzi senza mascherina multa all'organizzatore

 
Brindisiviabilità
Brindisi, 172dir Fasano-Laureto, riaperto transito a doppio senso dopo i lavori di allargamento

Brindisi, 172dir Fasano-Laureto, riaperto transito a doppio senso dopo i lavori di allargamento

 
TarantoCrescita economica
Taranto, il gruppo Ferretti investe per la creazione di un cantiere navale

Taranto, il gruppo Ferretti investe per la creazione di un cantiere navale

 
PotenzaLa novità
Potenza, protocollo d'intesa tra la Procura della Repubblica la Fondazione antiusura «Interesse Uomo»

Potenza, protocollo d’intesa tra la Procura della Repubblica la Fondazione antiusura «Interesse Uomo»

 
MateraTecnologia e arte
Matera: la forza del pensiero si trasforma in note

Matera: la forza del pensiero si trasforma in note

 
BariIn elicottero
San Severo, bimbo ferito nell'agguato trasferito a Bari

San Severo, bimbo ferito nell'agguato trasferito a Bari

 
BatL'incidente
Ambulanza

Trinitapoli, scontro tra auto: un morto e tre feriti

 

ROME

Grillo, Conte make peace over lunch

Now let's think of 2020! says M5S founder over pic with ex-PM

Grillo, Conte make peace over lunch

ROME, JUL 15 - Populist 5-Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe Grillo and the movement's anointed new leader, former premier Giuseppe Conte, made peace Thursday over lunch at a restaurant owned by the stand-up comic near Livorno on the southern Tuscan coast. A recent bust-up between the two had threatened to split the movement. Grillo posted a picture of the smiling pair on Facebook saying "Now let's think of 2050!" Grillo and Conte said Sunday they had patched things up and reached an agreement on a new statute for a revamp of the anti-establishment group, heading off the risk of a split. In a joint statement, they said the movement would adopt new, effective instruments for the future up to 2050, with "clear legitimate leadership" of the group. M5S members will get to vote on the changes once the details have been finalized. Conte had agreed to lead a revamp of the M5S after his second coalition government collapsed at the start of the year. Although he was considered close to the movement, he had not previously been part of it. But the Conte-led revamp was close to running aground at the end of last month when the ex-premier and Grillo engaged in a war of words. Conte accused Grillo of being autocratic after the latter said that the ex-premier lacked political vision and managerial ability. This led to speculation that Conte could form a party of his own with the support of many of the M5S's lawmakers. The ex-premier, 56, and Grillo reportedly fell out over changes to the movement's statute, including possible changes to the ban on its elected representatives serving more than two terms, and over the role that the 72-year-old founder would have. The comedian-cum-politician is currently the 'guarantor' of the movement. The Internet-based movement was only founded in 2009 but it fast won support among people disaffected by Italy's traditional parties and it was the individual group that won most votes in the 2018 general election. It has now been part of three coalition governments though and, with the compromises that come with being in power, a signification chunk of its support has fallen away recently. (ANSA).

