Trento wants to put down two bears says LAV

TRENTO, JUL 15 - The northern Italian autonomous province of Trento has decided to put down two wild bears because they have started rummaging through rubbish containers to feed, the anti-vivisection league (LAV) said Thursday. The animal rights group appealed to Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani to save the animals, a male known as M62 and a female called F43. The bears' behaviour was solely due to the province's failure to secure the waste containers, LAV Wild Animals Chief Massimo Vitturi said. He said bears could be categorised as "problematic" and set to be "murdered" even if they did not attack humans, according to the provincial rules. (ANSA).