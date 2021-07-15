Giovedì 15 Luglio 2021 | 16:28

ROME
Alitalia: ITA to be operational from Oct 15

Alitalia: ITA to be operational from Oct 15

 
ROME
Italy triumph can't spur tensions says FIGC head on bus row

Italy triumph can't spur tensions says FIGC head on bus row

 
ROME
Madrid to name square after Carrà

Madrid to name square after Carrà

 
ROME
COVID: Green Pass may be used for long-distance travel

COVID: Green Pass may be used for long-distance travel

 
BENEVENTO
Pensioner dies trying to save dog

Pensioner dies trying to save dog

 
ROME
Ex MEP Comi among dozens indicted in kickbacks case

Ex MEP Comi among dozens indicted in kickbacks case

 
ROME
New poor not protected by basic income - Caritas

New poor not protected by basic income - Caritas

 
BRUSSELS
EC says Italy not cooperating in fight agst crime

EC says Italy not cooperating in fight agst crime

 
ROME
ITA to be operational from Oct 15

ITA to be operational from Oct 15

 
MANTUA
Man, 50, stabs father, 75, to death near Mantua

Man, 50, stabs father, 75, to death near Mantua

 
ROME
Soccer: Donnarumma aims to keep growing after joining PSG

Soccer: Donnarumma aims to keep growing after joining PSG

 

Serie C
Bari calcio: ufficializzato il nuovo staff tecnico

Bari calcio: ufficializzato il nuovo staff tecnico

 

PotenzaLa novità
Potenza, protocollo d’intesa tra la Procura della Repubblica la Fondazione antiusura «Interesse Uomo»

Potenza, protocollo d’intesa tra la Procura della Repubblica la Fondazione antiusura «Interesse Uomo»

 
BariContributo Covid e altro
Bari, terzo giorno protesta disabili: lungomare bloccato

Bari, terzo giorno protesta disabili: lungomare bloccato

 
MateraTecnologia e arte
Matera: la forza del pensiero si trasforma in note

Matera: la forza del pensiero si trasforma in note

 
BrindisiOltraggio
Fasano, minaccia a prende a calci un carabiniere

Fasano, minaccia a prende a calci un carabiniere

 
LecceL'incidente
Lecce, ingrana la prima e finisce nel bar - L'ALTRO VIDEO -

Lecce, ingrana la prima e finisce nel bar - L'ALTRO VIDEO -

 
BariIn elicottero
San Severo, bimbo ferito nell'agguato trasferito a Bari

San Severo, bimbo ferito nell'agguato trasferito a Bari

 
TarantoAmbiente
Ex Ilva, «Una nuova ordinanza per fermare gli impianti dell'area a caldo»

Ex Ilva, «Una nuova ordinanza per fermare gli impianti dell'area a caldo»

 
BatL'incidente
Ambulanza

Trinitapoli, scontro tra auto: un morto e tre feriti

 

ROME

Alitalia: ITA to be operational from Oct 15

New incarnation of airline will be able to compete - Giovannini

Alitalia: ITA to be operational from Oct 15

ROME, JUL 15 - Alitalia's new incarnation, Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA), will be fully operational from October 15, after the positive conclusion of talks with the European Commission, the economy ministry said Thursday. The first flights of the new slimmed-down airline will leave on that date, it said. Transport Minister Enrico Giovannini said: "with ITA a new important Italian airline is born, with significant growth prospects, and which will be able to compete on the national and international market". ITA will start out with a fleet of 52 aircraft, which will go up to 78 in 2022 with the arrival of new-generation aeroplanes, according to the new company's industrial plan. The fleet will further increase to 105 aircraft by the end of 2025, including 81 new generation aeroplanes (77% of the fleet) to reduce the airline's environmental impact and boost efficiency. This year ITA will have 2,750-2,950 employees handling the aviation activities, a number that will go up to 5,550-5,700 by the end of the plan in 2025. The company will also introduce a new labour contract aimed at giving it greater flexibility and competitiveness. It aims to break even by the third quarter of 2023. The loss-making former flag-carrier has been in extraordinary administration for years and the pandemic made its plight even worse. The European Commission asked Rome to show there would be "discontinuity" to give the green light to the launch of ITA, a new State-controlled company. A European Commission spokesperson said Brussels will "remain in close contact with the Italian authorities to ensure that the launch of ITA as a vital, new market player is in line with the EU laws in State aid. "Italy has reassured the European Commission that, at the end of the Alitalia operations, passengers' rights will be protected," the spokesperson added. (ANSA).

