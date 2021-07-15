Alitalia: ITA to be operational from Oct 15

ROME, JUL 15 - Alitalia's new incarnation, Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA), will be fully operational from October 15, after the positive conclusion of talks with the European Commission, the economy ministry said Thursday. The first flights of the new slimmed-down airline will leave on that date, it said. Transport Minister Enrico Giovannini said: "with ITA a new important Italian airline is born, with significant growth prospects, and which will be able to compete on the national and international market". ITA will start out with a fleet of 52 aircraft, which will go up to 78 in 2022 with the arrival of new-generation aeroplanes, according to the new company's industrial plan. The fleet will further increase to 105 aircraft by the end of 2025, including 81 new generation aeroplanes (77% of the fleet) to reduce the airline's environmental impact and boost efficiency. This year ITA will have 2,750-2,950 employees handling the aviation activities, a number that will go up to 5,550-5,700 by the end of the plan in 2025. The company will also introduce a new labour contract aimed at giving it greater flexibility and competitiveness. It aims to break even by the third quarter of 2023. The loss-making former flag-carrier has been in extraordinary administration for years and the pandemic made its plight even worse. The European Commission asked Rome to show there would be "discontinuity" to give the green light to the launch of ITA, a new State-controlled company. A European Commission spokesperson said Brussels will "remain in close contact with the Italian authorities to ensure that the launch of ITA as a vital, new market player is in line with the EU laws in State aid. "Italy has reassured the European Commission that, at the end of the Alitalia operations, passengers' rights will be protected," the spokesperson added. (ANSA).