Italy triumph can't spur tensions says FIGC head on bus row

ROME, JUL 15 - Italy's Euro 2020 triumph "cannot spur tensions" relating to the allegedly unauthorised open-top bus parade which is accused of possibly raising COVID contagion concerns, Italian Soccer Federation President Gabriele Gravina said Thursday, reiterating the federation's stance that the open-top coach was "agreed with the authorities". Gravina said "I can't think that Italy's victory at the Euros can generate tensions. I don't want further polemics". Rome Prefect Matteo Piantedosi said Monday's open-top bus parade around Rome of Italy's Euro 2020-winning squad was not conducted in the way agreed with the authorities. Experts have expressed concern that the big crowds that gathered for the parade, and for the victory celebrations throughout the nation during the night between Sunday and Monday, could lead to a surge in COVID-19 contagion. Piantedosi told Monday's Corriere della Sera that the interior ministry had specifically denied permission for an open-top parade for security reasons and to help prevent the formation of big crowds and the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) had promised to use a normal, closed bus. He said that, when an open-top bus arrived after receptions with President Sergio Mattarella and Premier Mario Draghi, the police had no option but to let the parade go ahead in this way as thousands of people were waiting and "banning it could have caused public order problems". In a statement, FIGC President Gravina said the federation had always been "responsible, above all with the institutions and the Italian fans" and asserted that authorities had agreed to a "short trip with an open-top bus". Sergio Abrignani, an immunologist who is a member of the CTS expert panel advising the government on its policy to combat the coronavirus, said Tuesday that we will see in less than a week if the celebrations for Italy's Euro 2020 triumph have led to a feared upswing in COVID-19 contagion. (ANSA).