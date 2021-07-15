Giovedì 15 Luglio 2021 | 16:28

ROME
Alitalia: ITA to be operational from Oct 15

Alitalia: ITA to be operational from Oct 15

 
ROME
Italy triumph can't spur tensions says FIGC head on bus row

Italy triumph can't spur tensions says FIGC head on bus row

 
ROME
Madrid to name square after Carrà

Madrid to name square after Carrà

 
ROME
COVID: Green Pass may be used for long-distance travel

COVID: Green Pass may be used for long-distance travel

 
BENEVENTO
Pensioner dies trying to save dog

Pensioner dies trying to save dog

 
ROME
Ex MEP Comi among dozens indicted in kickbacks case

Ex MEP Comi among dozens indicted in kickbacks case

 
ROME
New poor not protected by basic income - Caritas

New poor not protected by basic income - Caritas

 
BRUSSELS
EC says Italy not cooperating in fight agst crime

EC says Italy not cooperating in fight agst crime

 
ROME
ITA to be operational from Oct 15

ITA to be operational from Oct 15

 
MANTUA
Man, 50, stabs father, 75, to death near Mantua

Man, 50, stabs father, 75, to death near Mantua

 
ROME
Soccer: Donnarumma aims to keep growing after joining PSG

Soccer: Donnarumma aims to keep growing after joining PSG

 

Serie C
Bari calcio: ufficializzato il nuovo staff tecnico

Bari calcio: ufficializzato il nuovo staff tecnico

 

PotenzaLa novità
Potenza, protocollo d’intesa tra la Procura della Repubblica la Fondazione antiusura «Interesse Uomo»

Potenza, protocollo d'intesa tra la Procura della Repubblica la Fondazione antiusura «Interesse Uomo»

 
BariContributo Covid e altro
Bari, terzo giorno protesta disabili: lungomare bloccato

Bari, terzo giorno protesta disabili: lungomare bloccato

 
MateraTecnologia e arte
Matera: la forza del pensiero si trasforma in note

Matera: la forza del pensiero si trasforma in note

 
BrindisiOltraggio
Fasano, minaccia a prende a calci un carabiniere

Fasano, minaccia a prende a calci un carabiniere

 
LecceL'incidente
Lecce, ingrana la prima e finisce nel bar - L'ALTRO VIDEO -

Lecce, ingrana la prima e finisce nel bar - L'ALTRO VIDEO -

 
BariIn elicottero
San Severo, bimbo ferito nell'agguato trasferito a Bari

San Severo, bimbo ferito nell'agguato trasferito a Bari

 
TarantoAmbiente
Ex Ilva, «Una nuova ordinanza per fermare gli impianti dell'area a caldo»

Ex Ilva, «Una nuova ordinanza per fermare gli impianti dell'area a caldo»

 
BatL'incidente
Ambulanza

Trinitapoli, scontro tra auto: un morto e tre feriti

 

ROME

Madrid to name square after Carrà

'Icon for all Madrileni, LGTBI + community' says motion

Madrid to name square after Carrà

ROME, JUL 15 - Madrid is to name a square after Raffaella Carrà, the late Italian TV icon who was wildly popular in Spain too, the El Diario website reported Thursday. The initiative was proposed by the Más Madrid group "in order to valorise the memory of this woman, singer, composer, presenter, dancer, choreographer and icon of reference for all the Madrileni and Madrilene and in particular for the LGTBI + community". Carrà died on July 5 at the age of 78. The singer, actress, dancer and TV host, who starred with Frank Sinatra in Von Ryan's Express in 1965 and found cult TV success in Spain, Argentina and other countries, becoming a gay icon, had been ill for some time. Carrà is also credited with boosting the sexual revolution in Catholic Italy with cheeky songs celebrating touching (Tuca tuca, 1971) and getting women to take the initiative in lovemaking (A fare l'amore comincia tu, 1976), and was slammed by the Vatican for showing her belly button on live TV in 1970. (ANSA).

