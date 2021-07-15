Pensioner dies trying to save dog
BENEVENTO
15 Luglio 2021
BENEVENTO, JUL 15 - A 78-year-old Italian pensioner died trying to save his dog from falling into a well on his farm Thursday, local sources said. Police said Antonio Circelli fell into the well himself after trying to save the animal, a thoroughbred hunting dog. The incident happened at Montefalcone di Val Fortore near Benevento in southern Campania. Circelli started rearing and breeding hunting dogs after he retired, police said. (ANSA).
