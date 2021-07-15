Ex MEP Comi among dozens indicted in kickbacks case

ROME, JUL 15 - Former Forza Italia (FI) MEP Lara Comi was among over 60 people sent to trial by a Milan judge on Thursday in relation to alleged kickbacks in Lombardy. Also indicted was former Milan city councillor and FI's former Lombardy deputy coordinator Pietro Tatarella and Lombardy councillor and fellow FI member Fabio Altitonante. The 60 people indicted on Thursday had chosen to follow the ordinary criminal procedure rather than a fast-track trial. In total over 100 people in implicated in relation to a probe into an alleged system of bribes, rigged public contracts and appointments, and illegal party funding in Lombardy. (ANSA).