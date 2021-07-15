ITA to be operational from Oct 15

ROME, JUL 15 - Alitalia's new incarnation, Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA), will be fully operational from October 15, after the positive conclusion of talks with the European Commission, the economy minister said Thursday. The first flights of the new slimmed-down airline will leave on that date, it said. Transport Minister Enrico Giovannini said "With Ita a new important Italian airline is born, with significant growth prospects, and which will be able to compete on the national and international market". (ANSA).